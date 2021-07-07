Advertisement

Blippi The Musical coming to The Coronado Sept. 23

Tickets for Blippi The Musical go on sale July 9 with pre-sales beginning July 8.
Parents get ready, Youtube sensation Blippi and some of his friends are headed to your city!
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 7:18 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Children’s YouTube sensation Blippi announced additional cities on the tour across North America, with a date in Rockford on September 23!

At 6 p.m., Blippi The Musical is set to bring the vivacious, energetic, and educational children’s character from the screen to the stage for an all-ages extravaganza of fun, dancing, singing and meeting amazing new friends onstage at The Coronado.

Tickets for Blippi The Musical go on sale July 9 with pre-sales beginning July 8. Fans can visit here for tour dates, ticket information and meet and greet packages. Follow Blippi Live social media for pre-sale access and exclusive tour content.

Stevin John is the creator of Blippi and acts as the writer and creative force behind the Blippi character. Stevin John does not appear in the live show. Now that Blippi has evolved as a character, he is excited that a dynamic stage performer has been cast as Blippi to entertain and thrill audiences across all of the tour markets.

