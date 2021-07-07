Amber Alert issued for missing 2-year-old in Texas

(Gray News) - Officials in Texas issued a statewide Amber Alert on Wednesday for a 2-year-old abducted from the San Antonio area.

Kayeden Stutzman, a white male with blond hair and blue eyes, around 3 feet tall and 25 pounds, was last seen on the 11000 block of Parliament Street on Tuesday.

A suspect in the case is Erik Stutzman, a 28-year-old white male with black hair, brown eyes an approximately 5-foot-8 and 140 pounds.

They are believed to be traveling in a 2019 gray Toyota Corolla with Texas license plate number NTZ6442.

Anyone with information was urged to contact the San Antonio Police Department at 210-207-7660 or call 911.

ACTIVE AMBER ALERT for Kayeden Stutzman from San Antonio, TX, on 07/07/2021, Texas plate NTZ6442 pic.twitter.com/IpRUWstLYj — Texas Alerts (@TX_Alerts) July 7, 2021

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.