Woman, 48, hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after Montague Road crash

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 48-year-old woman was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after a crash in Rockford Monday morning.

On Monday, July 5 at approximately 11:10 a.m., Rockford police were sent to Springfield Avenue and Montague Road for a three-vehicle crash with injuries. Upon arrival, officers found a 48-year-old woman passenger in one of the vehicles who was unconscious and suffering from serious injuries, according to the Rockford Police Department.

The woman was taken to a local hospital for her life-threatening injuries.

