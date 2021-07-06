Advertisement

Woman, 48, hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after Montague Road crash

Upon arrival, officers found a 48-year-old woman passenger in one of the vehicles who was unconscious and suffering from serious injuries.
A crash on Montague Road and Bypass 20 on the southwest edge of Rockford before noon is causing...
A crash on Montague Road and Bypass 20 on the southwest edge of Rockford before noon is causing traffic delays.(Anthony Feretti)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 5:35 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 48-year-old woman was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after a crash in Rockford Monday morning.

On Monday, July 5 at approximately 11:10 a.m., Rockford police were sent to Springfield Avenue and Montague Road for a three-vehicle crash with injuries. Upon arrival, officers found a 48-year-old woman passenger in one of the vehicles who was unconscious and suffering from serious injuries, according to the Rockford Police Department.

The woman was taken to a local hospital for her life-threatening injuries.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Boone Co. man killed in fireworks accident Sunday night
1-39 crash
Lanes reopen after at least one injured in crash on I-39/90 near Janesville
1100 block of Cummings Road in Caledonia.
One dead in Caledonia after Cummings Road crash
A crash on Montague Road and Bypass 20 on the southwest edge of Rockford before noon is causing...
Montague Road crash sends at least one to hospital
Long Play Music Fest
Cheap Trick wraps up final night of Long Play Music Fest

Latest News

A cold front to our north will bring us storms Wednesday and much cooler temperatures to follow.
Mark's Tuesday Forecast -- 7/6/2021
MOM_MEMORIAL TAKEN DOWN
MOM_MEMORIAL TAKEN DOWN
Arrest made in deadly Freeport shooting that killed 16-year-old Britten Clankie
Arrest made in deadly Freeport shooting
Officers were sent to W. State and Pierpont for a report of a pedestrian who was struck by a...
Rockford PD: 30-year-old pedestrian killed in fatal hit and run July 4