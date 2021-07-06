Advertisement

Suspect in custody after standoff in 1500 block of Rose Ave.

Police ask the public to avoid the area.
1500 block of Rose Avenue
1500 block of Rose Avenue(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 11:23 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A suspect is in custody after the Rockford Police Department worked a stand off situation on Tuesday morning.

Officers are currently working a stand off situation stemming from a domestic violence incident in the 1500 block of Rose Avenue as of 11:10 a.m. Police ask the public to avoid the area.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Boone Co. man killed in fireworks accident Sunday night
1-39 crash
Lanes reopen after at least one injured in crash on I-39/90 near Janesville
1100 block of Cummings Road in Caledonia.
One dead in Caledonia after Cummings Road crash
A crash on Montague Road and Bypass 20 on the southwest edge of Rockford before noon is causing...
Montague Road crash sends at least one to hospital
Long Play Music Fest
Cheap Trick wraps up final night of Long Play Music Fest

Latest News

Old Time Pottery
Old Time Pottery to host hiring event July 16-18
Dixson was charged with two counts of first degree murder, aggravated battery with a firearm...
18-year-old Freeport man arrested on murder charges
northwoods
Rivets drop road match to Dock Spiders
LADY HAWKS
Oregon girls volleyball beats undefeated Stillman Valley in summer league play