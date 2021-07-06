Suspect in custody after standoff in 1500 block of Rose Ave.

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A suspect is in custody after the Rockford Police Department worked a stand off situation on Tuesday morning.

Rockford police officers are currently working a stand off situation stemming from a domestic violence incident in the 1500 block of Rose Ave. Please Avoid the the area — RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) July 6, 2021

Officers are currently working a stand off situation stemming from a domestic violence incident in the 1500 block of Rose Avenue as of 11:10 a.m. Police ask the public to avoid the area.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.