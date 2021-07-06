Rockford PD: 30-year-old pedestrian killed in fatal hit and run July 4

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A pedestrian was killed in a fatal hit and run crash on July 4 in Rockford.

At approximately 3:20 a.m., Rockford police officers were sent to W. State and Pierpont for a report of a pedestrian who was struck by a silver SUV that fled the scene.

The victim, a 30-year-old man, was taken to a local hospital where he died from his injuries, according to the Rockford Police Department.

