Rockford PD: 30-year-old pedestrian killed in fatal hit and run July 4

Officers were sent to W. State and Pierpont for a report of a pedestrian who was struck by a silver SUV that fled the scene.
Officers were sent to W. State and Pierpont for a report of a pedestrian who was struck by a silver SUV that fled the scene.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 5:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A pedestrian was killed in a fatal hit and run crash on July 4 in Rockford.

At approximately 3:20 a.m., Rockford police officers were sent to W. State and Pierpont for a report of a pedestrian who was struck by a silver SUV that fled the scene.

The victim, a 30-year-old man, was taken to a local hospital where he died from his injuries, according to the Rockford Police Department.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

