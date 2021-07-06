Rockford home invasion victim battered with hammer

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford police are investigating after a violent home invasion was reported early Tuesday morning.

At approximately 4:30 a.m., a man arrived at the Winnebago County Justice Center suffering from multiple lacerations to his head and hand. He said that as he was sleeping in his apartment in the 100 block of N. Rockton Avenue, an unknown suspect woke him up asking him where his money was located.

He told the suspect to leave, at which point the suspect battered him with a hammer and stole a small amount of money. The suspect is described as a black man, approximately 5′8″, with short or bald hair, according to the Rockford Police Department

