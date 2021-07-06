Advertisement

Rockford Arts Council summer programs

Ranging from interactive hands-on workshops to creating masterpieces through inspiration from exploring our community, there’s something for everyone.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 6:47 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - With school out and families searching for fun activities to occupy their time, organizations like the Rockford Arts Council are here to help, unveiling its latest round of summer programming.

Ranging from interactive hands-on workshops to creating masterpieces through inspiration from exploring our community, there’s something for everyone. Executive director Mary McNamara Bernsten spoke with WIFR to explain.

