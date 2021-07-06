Rivets drop road match to Dock Spiders

FOND DU LAC, WIS. (WIFR) - The Fond Du Lac Dock Spiders snuck past the Rockford Rivets winning the game 7-6.

Rivets starter Noah Deluga struggled early in the game. He gave up 6 runs in just 1.2 innings pitched. It put the Rivets in a hole they could not climb out of.

Rockford scored multiple runs on errors and trailed by just two runs in the middle innings. In the 9th the Rivets scored two runs and put the winning run on first, but could not win the ballgame.

The Rivets split the 2 game set with the Dock Spiders and will head to Kenosha Tuesday.

