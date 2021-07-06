Advertisement

Rivets drop road match to Dock Spiders

(WIFR)
By Brandon Giesey
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 9:46 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FOND DU LAC, WIS. (WIFR) - The Fond Du Lac Dock Spiders snuck past the Rockford Rivets winning the game 7-6.

Rivets starter Noah Deluga struggled early in the game. He gave up 6 runs in just 1.2 innings pitched. It put the Rivets in a hole they could not climb out of.

Rockford scored multiple runs on errors and trailed by just two runs in the middle innings. In the 9th the Rivets scored two runs and put the winning run on first, but could not win the ballgame.

The Rivets split the 2 game set with the Dock Spiders and will head to Kenosha Tuesday.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Boone Co. man killed in fireworks accident Sunday night
Fireworks displays are planned around the Rockford area for the Fourth of July.
Where you can watch fireworks in the Rockford area for the Fourth of July
1-39 crash
UPDATE: Lanes reopen after at least one injured in crash on I-39/90 near Janesville
Long Play Music Fest
Cheap Trick wraps up final night of Long Play Music Fest
Police cleared out all spectators from the bridge for safety.
Dixon Police disarm juvenile subject just before 4th of July fireworks show

Latest News

Oregon girls volleyball beats undefeated Stillman Valley in summer league play
Milwaukee Bucks celebrate with the trophy after defeating the against the Atlanta Hawks in game...
Bucks to host new indoor watch party for Games 1 and 2 of Finals
Rockford Speedway hosts 4th of July night races
The Snappers lost to the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers 16-6.
Snappers drop 4th of July home game to Timber Rattlers