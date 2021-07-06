Oregon girls volleyball beats undefeated Stillman Valley in summer league play

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - In summer league play at the UW Health Sports Factory, Oregon defeated Stillman Valley in straight sets.

The Lady Hawks started off strong with an ace off the hand of Abby Virgil, they never looked back winning the set 25-15.

In the second set, Oregon dominated Stillman Valley 25-8. It was the first game the Lady Hawks had star Janae Bothe back on the court and it showed.

Both teams now have one loss in summer league play which could set them up for a rematch later on.

