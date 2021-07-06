Old Time Pottery to host hiring event July 16-18

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Old Time Pottery will host a three-day hiring event from Friday, July 16 through Sunday, July 18 across locations nationwide.

Old Time Pottery is looking to hire job seekers with experience in a retail environment and fill several retail associate positions. The positions being offered focuses on creating merchandise presentations, ensuring store housekeeping standards, engaging with customers, and processing sales using cash registers and scanners.

The management team will conduct interviews on the spot during the hiring event. Interested candidates must be at least 16-years-old to apply. The event will follow guidelines and regulations to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Job seekers who can’t make it to the hiring event can apply online.

Friday, July 16: 1 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Saturday, July 17: 1 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Sunday, July 18: 1 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Old Time Pottery offers 20 percent team member discount, paid vacations, dental and vision benefits, 401k and more, according to the employer.

