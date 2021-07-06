Advertisement

For Johansson, fans, ‘Black Widow’ is a decade in the making

By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 10:28 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - It’s not free, but Marvel’s long-awaited “Black Widow” standalone comes to Disney+ on Friday for a $29.99 rental (it’s debuting simultaneously in theaters nationwide).

Not entirely an origin story, not entirely a farewell, this film directed by Cate Shortland picks up in the middle with Scarlett Johansson’s Natasha Romanoff.

It takes place after the events of “Captain America: Civil War” and finds her reuniting with her superspy sister (a sharp and funny Florence Pugh) to take down the organization that robbed both of their childhoods.

“Stranger Things’” David Harbour and Rachel Weisz also star.

The film kicks off Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Boone Co. man killed in fireworks accident Sunday night
1-39 crash
Lanes reopen after at least one injured in crash on I-39/90 near Janesville
A crash on Montague Road and Bypass 20 on the southwest edge of Rockford before noon is causing...
Montague Road crash sends at least one to hospital
1100 block of Cummings Road in Caledonia.
One dead in Caledonia after Cummings Road crash
Long Play Music Fest
Cheap Trick wraps up final night of Long Play Music Fest

Latest News

Adventureland Park said on its Facebook page that a person had died after an accident on one of...
Father recounts Iowa amusement ride accident that killed son
Scarlett Johansson stars in the long-awaited stand-alone film that explains more of the...
'Black Widow' gets her own movie
Dixson was charged with two counts of first degree murder, aggravated battery with a firearm...
18-year-old Freeport man arrested on murder charges
Britney Spears manager, Larry Rudolph, wrote in his resignation that he has not spoken to her...
Britney Spears’ longtime manager resigns