I-39/90 shut down in Janesville

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A stretch of I-39/90 that cuts through Janesville has been closed in both directions because of a traffic incident.

According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, the crash happened around 1:40 p.m. near where the interstate passes over Mt. Zion Ave.

Authorities have closed both northbound and southbound lanes north of Milwaukee Street. The state patrol expects at least some lanes to be closed for at least two hours.

For now, northbound traffic is being diverted onto Hwy. 11 East. Drivers would then turn left onto U.S. 14, which will take them back to the interstate.

Southbound traffic will exit at Hwy. 14 and go west. When they reach U.S. 51, drivers will turn right onto State Hwy. 11 and head back to I-39/90.

They have not released any other details about the traffic incident.

This is a breaking news story. NBC15 News will provide more information as it develops.

