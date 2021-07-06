Garden Prairie man killed in fireworks death identified

BOONE COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - The man killed in a firework incident in the 4500 block of Garden Prairie Road on July 4 was identified.

The cause of death for Anthony Laino, 34, was head injuries from the fireworks incident, according to preliminary results from the autopsy done on July 5, according to the Boone County Coroner.

The coroner’s office and the Boone County Sherriff’s Office is still investigating.

