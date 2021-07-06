Advertisement

COVID vaccine doesn’t get into breast milk, study says

By CNN staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 12:54 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A small study has found that coronavirus vaccine material does not get into breast milk.

Researchers from the University of California, San Francisco analyzed 13 milk samples from seven mothers.

None of them had any traces of vaccine-related messenger RNA, or mRNA, which is used to build immunity to the virus.

Researchers say this strengthens current recommendations that women shouldn’t decline vaccination or stop breastfeeding over fears of altering their milk.

The study was published in Jama Pediatrics.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Boone Co. man killed in fireworks accident Sunday night
1-39 crash
Lanes reopen after at least one injured in crash on I-39/90 near Janesville
1100 block of Cummings Road in Caledonia.
One dead in Caledonia after Cummings Road crash
A crash on Montague Road and Bypass 20 on the southwest edge of Rockford before noon is causing...
Montague Road crash sends at least one to hospital
Long Play Music Fest
Cheap Trick wraps up final night of Long Play Music Fest

Latest News

On Monday, lightning forced crews to pause the search for victims of the June 24 collapse in...
4 more victims found in rubble of condo collapse; death toll at 32
Thomas Sibick is accused of participating in the assault of Officer Michael Fanone during the...
Capitol riot case: Man shown grabbing badge, radio from beaten DC Metro police officer (no sound)
Teddy Roosevelt statue
President Theodore Roosevelt’s legacy examined during statue removal process
Pentagon cancels disputed Microsoft cloud-computing contract. It will seek a new deal with...
Pentagon cancels disputed JEDI cloud contract with Microsoft
Surfside catastrophe raises concerns about San Francisco's sinking Millennium Tower.
San Francisco's tallest residential building is sinking