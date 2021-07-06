Cold front to bring storm chances Wednesday, relief from heat and humidity to follow

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A sweltering combination of heat and humidity has taken up residence over the Stateline over the past three days, each of which having produced high temperatures north of 90°. The 93° high temperature Tuesday in Rockford marks the 16th time in which the mercury has reached 90° or higher.

To put that into context, only six 90s should have occurred by now if this were to be considered a normal summer. A normal calendar year sees 21 such days, so we should have no problem surpassing that total. Not since 2012 had we strung together this many 90s so early in the season. That year went on to produce a whopping 49 days of 90°+ heat! In fact, in the seven other years to produce as many or more 90s this early in the year, an average of 46 days of 90°+ temperatures occurred for the year as a whole. It may offer us a glimpse into what may still lie ahead.

We've already seen 16 days in the 90s in Rockford thus far in 2021, which is nearly the amount we typically see for an entire year. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

In the short term, though, we’re eyeing some relief from the heat and humidity. A cold front’s to take aim on the region late Wednesday into Wednesday night. Ahead of it, clouds will overspread the area by late morning, with showers and storms set to arrive in the hours that follow. The activity’s to be scattered at first in the afternoon, though storms will become a bit more numerous later in the afternoon and leading into the evening hours. Severe weather’s not anticipated at this time, thanks to the abundant cloud cover expected, though a few brief downpours are certainly possible, given the ample moisture content still expected to be in the air.

Wednesday will start off quietly, though with quite a bit of cloudiness by midday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Showers and storms may begin to fire in scattered fashion by early to mid-afternoon Wednesday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Storms may become a bit more numerous around late afternoon. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Most shower and storm activity will be done by Midnight. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Much cooler air will rush into the area starting Wednesday night and carrying over into Thursday. The northerly winds expected to blow with gusto Thursday as well as an extensive cloud cover will restrict daytime high temperatures to the middle 70s.

Clouds will persist for much of Thursday, while northerly winds will pump in much cooler, less humid air. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

While conditions are to turn considerably more comfortable over the next few days, the relief will be only temporary. A resurgence of moisture’s on the horizon late this week and more so into the weekend.

A nice drop in humidity arrives late Wednesday into Thursday, but another spike is on the way this weekend. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

As moisture levels rise, so too will chances for occasional showers and storms. All-day washouts are not in the cards this weekend, though a few stormy hours aren’t to be ruled out each day. While the timing of the renewed storms chances isn’t ideal, it may provide the first real opportunity to chip away at our growing rainfall deficits in some time.

We're still awaiting the first raindrops of July, while our deficits for summer and 2021 as a whole are continuing to grow. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

The pattern may very well remain active well into next week. NOAA’s Weather Prediction Center’s latest weekly rainfall outlook suggests that up to two inches of rain could come over the coming seven days, in total, which could put at least a little dent in our substantial shortfalls.

With a more active pattern taking shape in the coming week, we could finally be looking at some more appreciable rain. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.