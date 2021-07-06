Belvidere woman celebrates first Independence Day as U.S. citizen

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Isabelle Roiniotis of Belvidere celebrated Independence Day for the first time this year as a United States citizen. She was born in Sydney, Australia with her polish immigrant mother. They moved to the United States when Roiniotis was only three years old in 1986.

It took her 20 years to gain citizenship after she found out her immigration papers were lost in the system. After finally winning that battle earlier this year, she said this 4th of July is especially special.

“It’s amazing. The feeling of the patriotism that I feel in my soul and in my heart is incomparable this year than any other, it means so much more,” said Roiniotis.

Roiniotis enjoyed the holiday surrounded by friends and family.

“Friends and family are probably the most important and fun part,” said Roiniotis.

She said the country opening back up after the pandemic on top of her becoming a citizen, gives her even more reason to celebrate.

“With the vaccines, and people being able to open up, it just really feels like we earned it. So not only am I a citizen, but with the pandemic, it’s like we really have to celebrate,” said Roiniotis.

Her husband Andy Roiniotis said he’s proud of his wife.

“For her to be here as a United States citizen for the first time celebrating with our family and friends, it’s an amazing feeling,” said Roiniotis.

Roiniotis says while it’s important to celebrate the accomplishment, it’s important to remember where you came from.

“You remember to represent your traditions and your heritage. Which is something I’m accepting as an immigrant to this country. Celebrating the 4th of July and the red, white and blue, there’s no better feeling,” she said.

