Belvidere teen identified in fatal Newburg Road crash

BOONE COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - The teen killed in the pedestrian crash at the intersection of Newburg Road and Royal Avenue in Belvidere on June 30 was identified.

Aaron X. Flores, 16 of Belvidere, died from head injuries received in the crash. An autopsy had been done on July 1, according to the Boone County Coroner’s Office.

The death remains under investigation by the Boone County Coroner’s Office and the Belvidere City Police Department.

