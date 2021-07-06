Arrest made in deadly Freeport shooting

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Freeport police have made an arrest following a shooting that killed 16-year-old Britten Clankie back in May.

The shooting took place almost two months ago on South Beaver Avenue in Freeport. Eighteen year old Hayden Dixon was arrested on July 2nd for first degree murder and is being held at the Stephenson County jail on a 800,000 bond. Freeport police Chief Matthew Summers says they found Dixon in his backyard and spoke with him before they made the arrest. Summers explains the community should feel safe knowing him and his team will not stop pursuing the investigation until the responsible party is caught.

“We’re not resting,” Summers said. “If you’re gonna go and commit these acts then we are gonna be here and we’re gonna work tirelessly until we can bring a resolution for the victims.”

Clankie’s family says he was an amazing kid who was always willing to help others. Summers explains while an arrest has been made in this case, the investigation continues.

“Until this goes through the court process, there’s not gonna be a lot of peace for everybody,” Summers said. “There might be a little reassurance right now but we’ve got to see this thing through and our jobs not done just because he’s been arrested.”

Summers says he’s happy with how quickly his team was able to make an arrest in this case. However, he feels technology like cell phones and social media make investigating these crimes a little more difficult.

“Our investigators and our patrol officers are tirelessly working on continuing to follow up on these things to make sure that we can present the correct information to the State’s Attorney so he can make decisions on whether people are gonna be charged or not,” Summers said.

Summers added that the police department continues to receive information from residents in the community regarding what happened that night.

“The police department’s not gonna give up,” Summers said. “People in Freeport are tired of this and are coming forward with information that are leading to different doors that are being opened for us to continue our investigations.”

The victims family says Clankie will be remembered as an amazing kid who loved his baby sister and for lending a helping hand to anyone who needed it.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.