ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Partly cloudy and hot with highs in the low 90′s. Down to 70 tonight with increasing cloud cover. Low 80′s tomorrow with chances for showers and thunderstorms. It turns much cooler on Thursday with highs in the low 70′s. The weekend looks damp with highs in the middle 70′s.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.