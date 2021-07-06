Another day of heat and humidity on tap Tuesday
Pattern showing signs of becoming more active beyond
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - After having gone more than two weeks without a 90° temperature in the Stateline, heat and humidity have made a dramatic comeback over the past few days. For a second straight day, temperatures in Rockford eclipsed the 90° mark, Monday with more ease than Sunday, due to much thinner concentrations of smoke in the atmosphere filtering the sunshine. There was little, if any consolation for anyone who failed to reach the 90° mark. In fact, those who didn’t may have had it worse. Those who remained in the 80s did so with much higher humidity than those who reached the 90° benchmark.
It’s already the whopping 15th time that Rockford’s seen 90°+ temperatures in 2021! Normally, our area sees just six 90s by July 5th, and only 21 for the entire year! With the rest of July still ahead of us, as well as all of August and September, it’s virtually assured we’ll reach that benchmark with considerable ease.
Barring the unforeseen, Tuesday will mark the 16th day of 90°+ temperatures here, as the atmospheric setup’s likely to be nearly identical to the one in place the past two days. A stray thunderstorm isn’t to be entirely ruled out in the afternoon, though coverage will be extremely spotty, should any develop.
Wednesday’s to start in similar fashion, though increasing clouds will be noted from midday on, and showers and storms may fire shortly thereafter. From late afternoon on, clusters of showers and storms may roam through the Stateline.
At this juncture, severe weather does not appear to be a concern. Given the moisture-laden state of our atmosphere, though, heavy downpours may very well be in play. As we’ve mentioned extensively in the past weeks and months, such a development would be a welcomed one, especially considering we’ve now seen just 21.5% of our normal rainfall since June 1, and less than half of what we should have recorded for the year as a whole.
Wednesday’s rain chances won’t be the final ones in the week ahead. After a quiet Thursday, there are growing indications that another decent-looking system may take aim on the area late Friday, Friday night, and potentially extending into the weekend. With additional disturbances due to pass through or nearby beyond then, it’s not unreasonable to imagine a scenario in which the Stateline receives between and inch or two of rainfall, cumulatively.
Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.