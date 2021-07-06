Another day of heat and humidity on tap Tuesday

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - After having gone more than two weeks without a 90° temperature in the Stateline, heat and humidity have made a dramatic comeback over the past few days. For a second straight day, temperatures in Rockford eclipsed the 90° mark, Monday with more ease than Sunday, due to much thinner concentrations of smoke in the atmosphere filtering the sunshine. There was little, if any consolation for anyone who failed to reach the 90° mark. In fact, those who didn’t may have had it worse. Those who remained in the 80s did so with much higher humidity than those who reached the 90° benchmark.

Monday was another scorcher, with temperatures reaching the upper 80s to mid-90s. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

It’s already the whopping 15th time that Rockford’s seen 90°+ temperatures in 2021! Normally, our area sees just six 90s by July 5th, and only 21 for the entire year! With the rest of July still ahead of us, as well as all of August and September, it’s virtually assured we’ll reach that benchmark with considerable ease.

Monday marked the 15th time in which temperatures reached the 90° mark in Rockford, more than twice as frequent as what usually occurs by today's date. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Barring the unforeseen, Tuesday will mark the 16th day of 90°+ temperatures here, as the atmospheric setup’s likely to be nearly identical to the one in place the past two days. A stray thunderstorm isn’t to be entirely ruled out in the afternoon, though coverage will be extremely spotty, should any develop.

Tuesday will be another rinse and repeat day, with sunshine, gusty winds, scorching temperatures, and elevated humidity. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Wednesday’s to start in similar fashion, though increasing clouds will be noted from midday on, and showers and storms may fire shortly thereafter. From late afternoon on, clusters of showers and storms may roam through the Stateline.

We'll start off sunny on Wednesday, but clouds will gather by midday or thereabouts. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

From late afternoon on, Wednesday could be potentially stormy. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

At this juncture, severe weather does not appear to be a concern. Given the moisture-laden state of our atmosphere, though, heavy downpours may very well be in play. As we’ve mentioned extensively in the past weeks and months, such a development would be a welcomed one, especially considering we’ve now seen just 21.5% of our normal rainfall since June 1, and less than half of what we should have recorded for the year as a whole.

We've seen just over 20% of our normal rainfall since June 1, and less than 50% of the normal rainfall for the year as a whole. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Wednesday’s rain chances won’t be the final ones in the week ahead. After a quiet Thursday, there are growing indications that another decent-looking system may take aim on the area late Friday, Friday night, and potentially extending into the weekend. With additional disturbances due to pass through or nearby beyond then, it’s not unreasonable to imagine a scenario in which the Stateline receives between and inch or two of rainfall, cumulatively.

There are at least some indications that some decent rains may come in the week ahead. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

