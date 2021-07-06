Advertisement

Alpine Kiwanis night at Rockford Rivets game July 10

The theme at the ballpark that night is princess and pirates.
Alpine Kiwanis Club
Alpine Kiwanis Club(Alpine Kiwanis Facebook)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 12:58 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Alpine Kiwanis Night will take place at the Rockford Rivets Game this Saturday, July 10.

Tickets are $8 per person for the 6:05 p.m. game.

John Vanderheyden and the Alleluia Quarter will sing the National Anthem. Patrick Yarbrough is throwing out one of the first “lets ball play” pitches.

Alpine Kiwanis will have a table to sell brat tickets that night and to share information about the club. The theme at the ballpark that night is princess and pirates.

