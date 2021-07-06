Alpine Kiwanis night at Rockford Rivets game July 10

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Alpine Kiwanis Night will take place at the Rockford Rivets Game this Saturday, July 10.

Tickets are $8 per person for the 6:05 p.m. game.

John Vanderheyden and the Alleluia Quarter will sing the National Anthem. Patrick Yarbrough is throwing out one of the first “lets ball play” pitches.

Alpine Kiwanis will have a table to sell brat tickets that night and to share information about the club. The theme at the ballpark that night is princess and pirates.

