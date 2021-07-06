18-year-old Freeport man arrested on murder charges

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - Hayden E. Dixson, 18 of Freeport, was arrested for first degree murder in the shooting death of a juvenile that occurred on May 20 in the 400 Block of S. Beaver in Freeport.

On July 2, the Freeport Police Department arrested Dixson and he was taken to the Stephenson County Jail where he is being held on bond. Dixson was charged with two counts of first degree murder, aggravated battery with a firearm and aggravated discharge of a firearm.

