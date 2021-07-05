Winnebago celebrates Fourth of July with a parade

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The community of Winnebago had a Fourth of July celebration of its own Sunday morning, beginning with fireworks and ending with a parade.

Hundreds lined the streets in Winnebago, where the parade kicked off at 10 a.m. Chelsea Larison and her daughter were there. She said they enjoyed watching the floats, as participants tossed out candy to the kids. The parade comes after a firework show that ignited the sky last night. The Winnebago Fireworks Committee said they raised more than $11 thousand in donations to bring this event to life.

“It is wonderful. And I’m so glad the weather cooperated so we could be out here,” said Larison. “We’ve spent the whole weekend doing stuff around the stateline, so it’s been nice.”

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.