State declares disaster for Morris after battery fire

Fire Chief Tracey Steffes says there is no active burning at the building that contained 100 tons of batteries.
By CBS
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 4:11 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MORRIS, Ill. (CBS) - Gov. Pritzker issued a disaster proclamation for Grundy County in response to an industrial fire in Morris.

A disaster proclamation grants the State of Illinois the ability to expedite the use of state resources, personnel or equipment, and allows the Illinois Emergency Management Agency to procure additional resources to help the county respond to the disaster.

On Friday, officials in Morris say enough progress had been made in battling an industrial fire to allow thousands of residents who were evacuated three days ago to return home.

Fire Chief Tracey Steffes says there is no active burning at the building that contained 100 tons of batteries.

The burning batteries were smothered with 28 tons of cement. Firefighters resorted to the unconventional and possibly unprecedented tactic because using water or firefighting foam could have caused the batteries to explode.

He says firefighters are closely monitoring the fire because there remains a chance the batteries could start burning again.

On Thursday, the Illinois EPA asked the Illinois Attorney General to take legal action against the owner behind the lithium battery fire in Morris. People living in parts of Morris had to evacuate Tuesday because of an industrial fire involving lithium ion batteries, and the evacuation has been deemed mandatory for 24 hours.

