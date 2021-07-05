Snappers drop 4th of July home game to Timber Rattlers

BELOIT, WI - In a series finale on Independence Day, the Beloit Snappers lost to the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers 16-6.

Wisconsin scored early and often, tallying 12 runs in the first three innings. In the third, the Timber Rattlers hit a two-run home run and a grand slam to seal it. The Snappers scored on an RBI double from Tevin Mitchell in the bottom half of the inning.

The Snappers will hit the road in the upcoming week and head to South Bend. Beloit will return home on July 13 to play their final games at Pohlman Field before moving into ABC Supply Stadium on August 3.

