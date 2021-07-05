Advertisement

Snappers drop 4th of July home game to Timber Rattlers

The Snappers lost to the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers 16-6.
The Snappers lost to the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers 16-6.(WIFR)
By Brandon Giesey
Published: Jul. 4, 2021 at 9:02 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELOIT, WI - In a series finale on Independence Day, the Beloit Snappers lost to the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers 16-6.

Wisconsin scored early and often, tallying 12 runs in the first three innings. In the third, the Timber Rattlers hit a two-run home run and a grand slam to seal it. The Snappers scored on an RBI double from Tevin Mitchell in the bottom half of the inning.

The Snappers will hit the road in the upcoming week and head to South Bend. Beloit will return home on July 13 to play their final games at Pohlman Field before moving into ABC Supply Stadium on August 3.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fireworks displays are planned around the Rockford area for the Fourth of July.
Where you can watch fireworks in the Rockford area for the Fourth of July
Holiday Inn Express, Janesville
Rock Co. Health Dept. report finds bacteria in Janesville hotel pool after kids get sick
Erik C. Ciaramita.
Beloit man charged with theft of cars from dealership in May
Rockford Man Charged with First Degree Murder Arrested in Arizona
Rockford man charged with murder arrested in Arizona
Found guilty of First Degree Murder and Concealing a Homicidal Death
Man wanted, found guilty of 2019 murder in Winnebago Co.

Latest News

Rockford Speedway hosts 4th of July night races
“It’s great to have somebody that’s reached the highest level of the officiating profession...
NFL referee pays a visit to Rockford’s Jr. referee program
The academy’s trampoline team is used to landing first place, but the title at nationals meant...
Gymnastics Academy of Rockford honors owner with national win
Coach Nick Roman knows each raptor having helped train them since they were just pre-teens.
Rockford Raptors kick it to the national playoffs