Advertisement

Rockford Speedway hosts 4th of July night races

(WIFR)
By Brandon Giesey
Published: Jul. 4, 2021 at 9:11 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The grandstands filled Sunday night for a slate of races at the Rockford Speedway.

The lineup featured multiple divisions with at least 2 heats each. In some of the featured races, drivers drove around a flag pole on the infield and even drove in the dark.

In the Original Sixers division, Cole Damon, Justin Hawkins, Trenton Sauer, and Dakota Paris won their heats.

The Road Runners saw Ryan Smith and Kevin Memoli win heat races.

In the Sportsmen division, Alex Weber and Howie Ware won their respective heat races.

“We’re seeing an increase in our car count our racers are loving to be back and they feel the energy from the crowd when the stands are full and cheering that always helps them,” Rockford Speedway General Manager David Deery said. “Just like any sport when you have a bunch of people there it all helps the ego, it helps them drive, it makes everything better.”

For more results from the races click here.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fireworks displays are planned around the Rockford area for the Fourth of July.
Where you can watch fireworks in the Rockford area for the Fourth of July
Holiday Inn Express, Janesville
Rock Co. Health Dept. report finds bacteria in Janesville hotel pool after kids get sick
Erik C. Ciaramita.
Beloit man charged with theft of cars from dealership in May
Rockford Man Charged with First Degree Murder Arrested in Arizona
Rockford man charged with murder arrested in Arizona
Found guilty of First Degree Murder and Concealing a Homicidal Death
Man wanted, found guilty of 2019 murder in Winnebago Co.

Latest News

The Snappers lost to the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers 16-6.
Snappers drop 4th of July home game to Timber Rattlers
“It’s great to have somebody that’s reached the highest level of the officiating profession...
NFL referee pays a visit to Rockford’s Jr. referee program
The academy’s trampoline team is used to landing first place, but the title at nationals meant...
Gymnastics Academy of Rockford honors owner with national win
Coach Nick Roman knows each raptor having helped train them since they were just pre-teens.
Rockford Raptors kick it to the national playoffs