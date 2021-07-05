Rockford Speedway hosts 4th of July night races

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The grandstands filled Sunday night for a slate of races at the Rockford Speedway.

The lineup featured multiple divisions with at least 2 heats each. In some of the featured races, drivers drove around a flag pole on the infield and even drove in the dark.

In the Original Sixers division, Cole Damon, Justin Hawkins, Trenton Sauer, and Dakota Paris won their heats.

The Road Runners saw Ryan Smith and Kevin Memoli win heat races.

In the Sportsmen division, Alex Weber and Howie Ware won their respective heat races.

“We’re seeing an increase in our car count our racers are loving to be back and they feel the energy from the crowd when the stands are full and cheering that always helps them,” Rockford Speedway General Manager David Deery said. “Just like any sport when you have a bunch of people there it all helps the ego, it helps them drive, it makes everything better.”

