Rockford community excited to celebrate Independence Day

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Hundreds braved the heat and set up camp hours before the parade Sunday, eager to see the floats and fill their pockets with treats. After a year of little to no parades or festivals, several people say it was a challenge not celebrating last year, but they made up for it this year.

Tom Luepkes is the man behind Rockford’s Independence Day parade and fireworks in Davis Park. After COVID-19 decimated last year’s holiday celebrations, he said being together again makes the Fourth of July that much more meaningful.

“It kind of left a hole in our hearts. It’s something that we plan for all year. It’s a big deal for us between this and festival of lights to be able to give something to the community to celebrate,” said Leupkes.

To make up for lost time, Luepkes said the celebrations this year were bigger and better.

“Our fire work show is going to be shot higher and wider than we’ve done before,” he said.

Families and friends were eager to find a seat to secure a good view of all the festivities.

Andrea Harkness sat with her family in a circle along State Street. She said they are happy to be back.

“I think it’s a really good step in the direction for our country to be able to come out on the Fourth of July and celebrate together,” she said. “Our family is excited to be here today.”

The tradition to give back was passed down to Luepkes from his late grandfather, Joe Marino. The festival in Davis Park was dedicated to him. He said he lives by his grandfather’s philosophy.

“Be something bigger than you are. Be a part of something, give something back. He kind of instilled that on us,” he said.

Luepkes said the smiles on everyone’s faces keeps him motivated every year to honor his grandfather’s tradition.

