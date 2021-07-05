Rock River Valley Blood Center in dire need of donations

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The national blood shortage is reaching dangerous levels and on a local scale, our area’s collection centers are also struggling.

Blood collection centers in out area are hitting record-low quantities, putting out region’s health systems at risk. Here’s a look at our conversation with the executive director of the Rock River Valley Blood Center, Lisa Entrikin.

Right now, the country has about a one-day supply of all types of blood available, which makes it difficult to meet the growing demand of hospitals and patients. Entrikin says it’s the worst blood crisis she has ever seen and urges people to make a donation as soon as they are willing and able to do it.

“What I’ve found was it’s so easy, it’s easy, it’s quick, it takes an hour and that’s on the long side for donating blood; but it’s such a simple thing to do and it makes you feel so good when you’re done, because the staff are so appreciative to have you here and you know that you just truly impacted someone else and saved a life,” Entrikin said.

