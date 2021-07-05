Robert Ave. fire displaces residents, $50K in losses

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Residents of a Rockford home were displaced from a early morning fire Monday.

The Rockford Fire Department was sent to 216 Robert Ave. for a residential structure fire at 2:42 a.m. Crews arrived on scene within four minutes, reporting smoke and fire showing from the second floor.

Initial efforts by the fire department placed water on the fire within five minutes.

The fire was declared under control within 20 minutes of fire crews arriving. No civilian or Rockford Fire Department personnel were injured during the incident. The residents were displaced from the home as a result of the fire and were connected with the Red Cross for relocation services.

The Rockford Fire Department estimated $50,000 in losses from the fire. A cause has not been determined and remains under investigation.

