One dead in Caledonia after Cummings Road crash
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 2:07 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
CALEDONIA, Ill. (WIFR) - The Boone County Sheriff’s Office confirmed one person was dead after a crash in the 1100 block of Cummings Road.
Initial reports included a vehicle fire around 1:30 p.m. near 1197 Cummings Rd. Several Boone County emergency vehicles are at the scene. This story will be updated as new information comes in.
