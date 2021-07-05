One dead in Caledonia after Cummings Road crash

CALEDONIA, Ill. (WIFR) - The Boone County Sheriff’s Office confirmed one person was dead after a crash in the 1100 block of Cummings Road.

Initial reports included a vehicle fire around 1:30 p.m. near 1197 Cummings Rd. Several Boone County emergency vehicles are at the scene. This story will be updated as new information comes in.

