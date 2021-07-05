Advertisement

Officials warn of false Surfside charity sites

By CNN
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 3:22 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - As victims continue to be unaccounted for in the debris of the condo collapse in Florida, officials are sending out a warning about scammers setting up false charity sites hoping to profit off this tragedy.

“We’ve seen the best in people. Unfortunately, you also see the worst in people,” Florida State Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis said.

Anyone who may want to donate money toward relief efforts should beware.

“There are fraudulent GoFundMe accounts already popping up,” he said. “We’ve already had some scammer who’s developed some type of not-for-profit out of New Jersey who’s tried to create this opportunity to steal people’s information and identity.”

To avoid scams, the Federal Trade Commission has some helpful tips.

  • Block unwanted calls and text messages.
  • Never give out personal or financial information in response to a request you did not expect.
  • Resist the pressure to act immediately. Legitimate businesses give you time to make a decision.
  • Before giving, talk to someone you trust. It could help you realize whether you are dealing with a scam.

In Surfside, Fla., officials say the Volunteer Florida website is the state-sponsored way to donate money to this tragedy.

“If you give money to a GoFundMe account, you might as well be throwing money out the window of your car. I highly discourage it,” Patronis said. “You can’t do enough due diligence to ensure your GoFundMe donation is going to a noble cause.”

If you believe you have been a victim of fraud, you can report it to authorities at Fraud Free Florida.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Boone Co. man killed in fireworks accident Sunday night
Fireworks displays are planned around the Rockford area for the Fourth of July.
Where you can watch fireworks in the Rockford area for the Fourth of July
1-39 crash
At least one injured in crash on I-39/90 near Janesville
Police cleared out all spectators from the bridge for safety.
Dixon Police disarm juvenile subject just before 4th of July fireworks show
Long Play Music Fest
Cheap Trick wraps up final night of Long Play Music Fest

Latest News

The splashy, $6 million Illinois tourism campaign Gov. J.B. Pritzker unveiled this month, “Time...
State declares disaster for Morris after battery fire
Demolition crews set off a string of explosives Sunday night that brought down the last of the...
3 more victims found in South Florida condo collapse; death toll at 27
After a year of no parades or large celebrations, Stateliners set up camp hours before the...
Rockford community excited to celebrate Independence Day
After a year of no parades or large celebrations, Stateliners set up camp hours before the...
Rockford community excited to celebrate Independence Day