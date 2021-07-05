Nick Offerman cast as Rockford Peaches’ coach in new TV series

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A key role in the upcoming A League of Their Own series on Amazon has been cast, with Nick Offerman to play the Rockford Peaches’ coach, Casey “Dove” Porter.

It’s the series’ version of Tom Hanks’ Jimmy Dugan in the 1992 film, Amazon Studios announced. Dove is an ex-Cubs pitcher who’s brought in to coach the Peaches.

The show aims to evoke the joyful spirit of Penny Marshall’s classic and widens the lens to tell the story of an entire generation of women who dreamed of playing professional baseball. It takes a deeper look at race and sexuality as it follows a new ensemble of characters carving their own paths towards the field, in and outside of the League, per TV Insider.

In addition to Offerman and Jacobson, A League of Their Own stars Chanté Adams, D’Arcy Carden, Gbemisola Ikumelo, Roberta Colindrez, Kelly McCormack, Priscilla Delgado, Molly Ephraim, Kate Berlant, and Melanie Field.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.