Nick Offerman cast as Rockford Peaches’ coach in new TV series

It’s the series’ version of Tom Hanks’ Jimmy Dugan in the 1992 film.
Nick Offerman is set to play the team’s coach, Casey “Dove” Porter,
Nick Offerman is set to play the team's coach, Casey "Dove" Porter,(Matt Winkelmeyer/ Getty Entertainment; © Columbia Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 10:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A key role in the upcoming A League of Their Own series on Amazon has been cast, with Nick Offerman to play the Rockford Peaches’ coach, Casey “Dove” Porter.

It’s the series’ version of Tom Hanks’ Jimmy Dugan in the 1992 film, Amazon Studios announced. Dove is an ex-Cubs pitcher who’s brought in to coach the Peaches.

The show aims to evoke the joyful spirit of Penny Marshall’s classic and widens the lens to tell the story of an entire generation of women who dreamed of playing professional baseball. It takes a deeper look at race and sexuality as it follows a new ensemble of characters carving their own paths towards the field, in and outside of the League, per TV Insider.

In addition to Offerman and Jacobson, A League of Their Own stars Chanté Adams, D’Arcy Carden, Gbemisola Ikumelo, Roberta Colindrez, Kelly McCormack, Priscilla Delgado, Molly Ephraim, Kate Berlant, and Melanie Field.

