Montague Road crash sends at least one to hospital
At least two cars were involved in the crash.
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 12:23 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A crash on the southwest edge of Rockford sent one person to a local hospital on Monday morning.
A crash on Montague Road and Bypass 20 before noon caused traffic delays in Rockford. An ambulance took at least one person to a local hospital.
At least two cars were involved in the crash. This story will be updated as new information comes in.
