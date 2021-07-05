Advertisement

At least one injured in crash on I-39/90 near Janesville

I-39/90 North is closed beyond WIS 26 because of a crash.
I-39/90 North is closed beyond WIS 26 because of a crash.
By Shaina Nijhawan
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 9:55 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - At least one person is injured as a result of a crash that occurred on I-39/90 northbound near Janesville Monday morning.

According to WisDOT, the crash happened at approximately 9:25 a.m. at Town Line Road.

All lanes are blocked in one direction on I-39/90 northbound at Town Line Road. Southbound traffic is closed at US 51/73. I-39/90 northbound is closed at US 14.

Traffic is slowed in excess of 3 miles for both directions.

WisDOT expects lane closure to last over two hours. WisDOT lists an alternate route heading northbound as West on US 14 to North on US 51 to I-39/90.

