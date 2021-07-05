Advertisement

Injuries reported from crash on Newburg Road, police say

It is unknown how severe the injuries from the crash are at this time.
Injuries were reported from a crash in the 6400 block of Newburg Road in Rockford Monday evening.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 5:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Injuries were reported from a crash in the 6400 block of Newburg Road in Rockford Monday evening.

The Rockford Police Department is investigating the crash, with lanes closed east and westbound. Police ask the public to avoid the area. It is unknown how severe the injuries from the crash are at this time.

This story will be updated with new information as it comes in.

