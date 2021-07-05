Advertisement

Hot and Humid this Monday

By Aaron Wilson
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 9:34 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Plenty of sunshine this Monday with highs in the low to mid 90′s. West winds 10 - 20 MPH with a heat index in the upper 90′s. Slight chance for showers and thunderstorms tonight with lows down to 72 degrees. Back up to the low 90′s on Tuesday with a slight chance for a passing shower or quick thunderstorm. Cooler on Wednesday with better chances of showers and thunderstorms.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fireworks displays are planned around the Rockford area for the Fourth of July.
Where you can watch fireworks in the Rockford area for the Fourth of July
Man was pronounced dead on the scene
Boone Co. man killed in fireworks accident Sunday night
Free rad print day
Rockford Art Deli holds Free Print Day
Walk against gun violence
Community members join to walk against gun violence
Long Play Music Fest
Cheap Trick wraps up final night of Long Play Music Fest

Latest News

The next few days will be quite steamy, though temporary relief arrives midweek.
Heat, humidity to remain locked in to start the week
Smoke from Canadian fires kept our temperatures from getting too out of hand Sunday.
Mark's Sunday Forecast -- 7/4/2021
Sunday will mark the 4th consecutive July 4th in Rockford with a high of 90° or higher.
Sunday to mark the fourth consecutive July 4th with temperatures of 90° or higher
Fireworks at night explainer
Ethan's Saturday Forecast -- 7/3/2021