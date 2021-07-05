Hot and Humid this Monday

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Plenty of sunshine this Monday with highs in the low to mid 90′s. West winds 10 - 20 MPH with a heat index in the upper 90′s. Slight chance for showers and thunderstorms tonight with lows down to 72 degrees. Back up to the low 90′s on Tuesday with a slight chance for a passing shower or quick thunderstorm. Cooler on Wednesday with better chances of showers and thunderstorms.

