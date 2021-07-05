Heat, humidity to remain locked in to start the week

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - As promised and right on schedule, heat and humidity has returned to the Stateline. Temperatures returned to the 90s in Rockford Sunday for the first time in nearly two weeks, and more heat’s still to come.

As uncomfortable as it may have been to some Sunday, believe it or not, it could have been worse! You’ve surely noticed the sky having a hazy, silky appearance of late. That’s smoke billowing in from the massive wildfires still ongoing over western Canada and, to a lesser extent, the western United States. Southwesterly upper level winds have been picking up that smoke, sending it well north into Canada, before making a southerly turn and depositing the smoke in the skies overhead here. Such an upper level wind configuration may very well remain in place through Wednesday, if not longer, meaning the smoke’s not likely to go anywhere, though its thickness may vary from time to time.

Thanks to smoke from Canadian fires, temperatures were held in check just a bit. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

With the jet stream's alignment not likely to change anytime soon, it's possible we see smoky skies for at least a few more days. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

As one would imagine, the smoke may make for some air quality issues in spots, particularly for those with respiratory ailments. On the positive side, though, it’s to make for more gorgeous sunsets, as the smoke very effectively scatters sunlight, giving the sunsets a gorgeous red, orange, or pink hue.

The smoky skies will make for some gorgeous sunsets in the coming days. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Now, the big question is whether or not Mother Nature will cooperate in letting us see those sunsets. For the most part, we think the answer to that question is yes! Plenty of sunshine’s on tap in the coming days. Southwesterly winds, blowing at times with gusto, will combine forces with that hazy sunshine to send temperatures soaring well into the 90s once again Monday and Tuesday. Clouds will begin to bubble in the afternoon, and a few isolated storms aren’t to be entirely ruled out either day, though the chances are hardly to write home about.

Hazy sunshine is to be prevalent Monday. Southwesterly winds will warm us quickly. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

It's possible a few showers and storms may try to sneak in late in the afternoon Monday or early in the evening. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Tuesday is to start off in similar, if not identical fashion as Monday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

While showers and storms are quite unlikely the next few days, the latter half of the week could be more active. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Rain chances do go up quite a bit Wednesday as a strong cold front passes through the area. It’ll bring the area a noticeable relief from the heat and humidity by late in the day, resulting in some extremely comfortable weather Thursday. The reprieve is to be only a brief one, as much warmer and more humid air returns Friday. That’s why it should come as no surprise that rain chances are to surge once again at that time. It’s very early in the game, and more monitoring will be needed, but there appears to be a least a chance that some of Friday’s storms could be on the stronger side.

The next few days will be quite steamy, though temporary relief arrives midweek. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

