Early morning clean-up after Fourth of July

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - After watching the fireworks blast off Sunday, it’s time for cleaning up from all the weekend’s festivities.

City of Rockford Public Works crews put finishing touches on cleaning up streets early Monday morning. As Rockford’s Fourth of July Committee packs up the remaining displays, banners and signs from Sunday night’s events, co-chairman of the committee, Ted O’Donnell said it was great to see a little sense of normalcy come back to the city.

“It felt great, the rush of endorphins, of the event just happening, you know we get up at 4 o’clock in the morning on the Fourth of July and we just go, and it was just a constant rush, like oh my god, and when we started seeing people everything just became realistic to us,” O’Donnell said.

O’Donnell said the nonprofit Rockford Fourth of July Committee raised about $90,000 for this year’s event through fundraising.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.