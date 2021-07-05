Advertisement

Dixon Police disarm juvenile subject just before 4th of July fireworks show

Police cleared out all spectators from the bridge for safety.
Police cleared out all spectators from the bridge for safety.
Police cleared out all spectators from the bridge for safety.(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 4:49 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DIXON, Ill. (WIFR) - Dixon Police subdued an armed juvenile on the Peoria Avenue bridge just prior to the fireworks show.

Dixon PD says it received a tip about the teen. The boy from sterling was found on the bridge, carrying a loaded gun. Officers received information indicating there were possibly other people with guns on the scene, and for that reason, police cleared all spectators off the bridge. No additional armed suspects were found.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fireworks displays are planned around the Rockford area for the Fourth of July.
Where you can watch fireworks in the Rockford area for the Fourth of July
Free rad print day
Rockford Art Deli holds Free Print Day
Walk against gun violence
Community members join to walk against gun violence
July 4 preview
Rockford gears up for July 4 festivities, Freeport cancels firework show
Erik C. Ciaramita.
Beloit man charged with theft of cars from dealership in May

Latest News

Man was pronounced dead on the scene
Boone Co. man killed in fireworks accident Sunday night
Rockford Speedway hosts 4th of July night races
Rockford Speedway hosts 4th of July night races
SNAPPERS
Snappers drop 4th of July home game to Timber Rattlers
Winnebago parade
Winnebago celebrates Fourth of July with a parade