Discovery Center hosts Fourth of July celebration

Families were able to experience chemistry, physics and art and how it relates to our most explosive holiday
Kaboom!(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jul. 4, 2021 at 8:29 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Families strutted their stars and stripes at the Discovery Center in Rockford this morning as science and art join hands for this patriotic celebration.

The Discovery Center held an event Kaboom! where families were able to experience chemistry, physics and art, and how it relates to our most explosive holiday. Activities went on from 10 a.m. until noon. Then it resumed from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. Amanda Kamphausen took her son to the event today. She said they were able to produce light and sound creations and witness actual explosions.

“We’ve been here before with our older son and we decided to bring our little guy this time,” said Kamphausen. “It’s just something to do inside when we have the time off to come out here.”

