Cheap Trick wraps up final night of Long Play Music Fest

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - It’s the last night for Rockfordians to hear “I Want You to Want Me” and “Surrender” blast through the speakers at Rivets Stadium in Loves Park.

American rock band, Cheap Trick, took the stage Sunday at 8 p.m. to wrap up the end of Long Play Music Festival. After the headliner strummed that final chord, the community capped off the holiday with a fireworks display, and got their fix for one last carnival ride. Star Events President Michelle Krage said the gates close at 10:30 p.m.

“We have Cheap Trick, a hometown favorite, who hasn’t been playing for a while and we thought what a great way to kick off the start of events season.,” said Krage. “The Fourth of July in the hometown.”

