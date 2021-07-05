Advertisement

Cheap Trick wraps up final night of Long Play Music Fest

The band takes the stage at Rivets Stadium at 8 p.m.
Long Play Music Fest
Long Play Music Fest(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jul. 4, 2021 at 8:21 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - It’s the last night for Rockfordians to hear “I Want You to Want Me” and “Surrender” blast through the speakers at Rivets Stadium in Loves Park.

American rock band, Cheap Trick, took the stage Sunday at 8 p.m. to wrap up the end of Long Play Music Festival. After the headliner strummed that final chord, the community capped off the holiday with a fireworks display, and got their fix for one last carnival ride. Star Events President Michelle Krage said the gates close at 10:30 p.m.

“We have Cheap Trick, a hometown favorite, who hasn’t been playing for a while and we thought what a great way to kick off the start of events season.,” said Krage. “The Fourth of July in the hometown.”

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fireworks displays are planned around the Rockford area for the Fourth of July.
Where you can watch fireworks in the Rockford area for the Fourth of July
Holiday Inn Express, Janesville
Rock Co. Health Dept. report finds bacteria in Janesville hotel pool after kids get sick
Erik C. Ciaramita.
Beloit man charged with theft of cars from dealership in May
Rockford Man Charged with First Degree Murder Arrested in Arizona
Rockford man charged with murder arrested in Arizona
Found guilty of First Degree Murder and Concealing a Homicidal Death
Man wanted, found guilty of 2019 murder in Winnebago Co.

Latest News

Winnebago parade
Winnebago celebrates Fourth of July with a parade
Smoke from Canadian fires kept our temperatures from getting too out of hand Sunday.
Mark's Sunday Forecast -- 7/4/2021
Kaboom!
Discovery Center hosts Fourth of July celebration
Young local artist uses passion to uplift other women