Canal boat tours in LaSalle reopen for 2021 season

Riders can purchase tickets online, pick them up at the I&M Canal Visitor Center in LaSalle and then walk or drive down to the boat.
Every trip begins with “Mule Tending 101” as period-dressed guides introduce the passengers to...
Every trip begins with "Mule Tending 101" as period-dressed guides introduce the passengers to Moe the mule.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 11:26 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LASALLE, Ill. (WIFR) - The I&M Canal Boat will welcomes back visitors for the 2021 season in LaSalle.

Boat rides are typically available Friday through Sunday at 11:30 a.m., 1 p.m., and 2:30 p.m. Rides are $20 for adults, $17 for seniors, and $9 for kids. Various weekdays are also available, for a full schedule and more information, check out here. Riders can purchase tickets online, pick them up at the I&M Canal Visitor Center in LaSalle and then walk or drive down to the boat.

“The Volunteer” is a mule-pulled 1840′s replica canal boat. Tales of the canal are told while the deck hand, mule tender, and boat captain guide the boat one mile up the canal to the Little Vermillion aqueduct and back in an hour-long adventure.

Riders can purchase tickets online, pick them up at the I&M Canal Visitor Center in LaSalle and then walk or drive down to the boat. The Visitor Center has café beverages, gifts, exhibits, and a limited food menu.

