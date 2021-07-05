Advertisement

Bucks to host new indoor watch party for Games 1 and 2 of Finals

Milwaukee Bucks celebrate with the trophy after defeating the against the Atlanta Hawks in game...
Milwaukee Bucks celebrate with the trophy after defeating the against the Atlanta Hawks in game 6 of the NBA Eastern Conference Finals playoff series basketball game Saturday, July 3, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)(John Bazemore | AP)
By Shaina Nijhawan
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 1:55 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE (WMTV) - The Milwaukee Bucks will continue to host watch parties, including a new indoor watch party inside Fiserv Forum, for Games 1 and 2 of the NBA Finals.

The indoor watch party will allow fans to watch the game on the arena’s Daktronics scoreboard, The Bucks said. Tickets for the indoor watch party are $10 with a portion of the proceeds benefitting the Milwaukee Bucks Foundation. Tickets can be purchased here. Gates for the indoor watch parties will open one hour prior to tipoff.

The team will continue to host outdoor watch parties on the plaza at Fiserv Forum and The Beer Garden. Fans attending the outdoor watch parties are encouraged to RSVP ahead of time. Gates for the outdoor watch parties will open two hours before tipoff.

The outdoor watch parties will continue for all remaining games of the Finals, and the indoor watch parties are scheduled for potential Games 5 and 7 of the series, according to The Bucks.

The Eastern Conference champions will take on the Phoenix Suns in their first NBA Finals appearance since 1974.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Boone Co. man killed in fireworks accident Sunday night
Fireworks displays are planned around the Rockford area for the Fourth of July.
Where you can watch fireworks in the Rockford area for the Fourth of July
Police cleared out all spectators from the bridge for safety.
Dixon Police disarm juvenile subject just before 4th of July fireworks show
Long Play Music Fest
Cheap Trick wraps up final night of Long Play Music Fest
Free rad print day
Rockford Art Deli holds Free Print Day

Latest News

Rockford Speedway hosts 4th of July night races
The Snappers lost to the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers 16-6.
Snappers drop 4th of July home game to Timber Rattlers
“It’s great to have somebody that’s reached the highest level of the officiating profession...
NFL referee pays a visit to Rockford’s Jr. referee program
The academy’s trampoline team is used to landing first place, but the title at nationals meant...
Gymnastics Academy of Rockford honors owner with national win