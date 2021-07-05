Breast cancer survivor uses dancing to cope with treatment

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - An ultrasound technician for Swedish American Hospital says she’s grateful to her first responder family that offered support in her fight against breast cancer.

Rena Williams is optimistic about her future. She says it’s all about spending quality time with people she loves and dancing her way through her new life.

“It didn’t actually feel like it was ever going to end,” Williams said. “And now that we’re to that point it’s like wow, I can take a breath and kind of reflect back on everything.”

While she’s usually helping others, the last year she’s focused on fighting her own battle of breast cancer. Using dancing as a way to stay positive, doctors joined in on the fun, dancing away the cancer after chemo and radiation treatments. They even surprised her with a flash mob on her last day of treatment.

“I don’t know if I’ll ever feel that again,” Williams said. “The wave of emotions, I was sad and happy and I think I just started breaking down crying and I was laughing all at the same time, it was amazing.”

Now, officially cancer free, she’s figuring out the journey she’ll take with the rest of her life.

“You have to kind of find your new normal because you’re not gonna be able to go back to before cancer normal,” Williams said. “What I’ve been doing to find mine is focusing on who I love and what I love, what I’m passionate about.”

Rena joined an online dance academy so she can keep doing what she loves - learning new dances.

“I’ll grow as a dancer and eventually I can go in and do something where you can develop a community like that,” Williams said. “That’s personally what helped for me.”

She says while it’s an exciting feeling to be cancer free, there are still some internal battles going on.

“I am learning to look at everything I’ve gone through and think of myself as a warrior, I just battelled for my life and I’m strong and I’m beautiful and you know I’m gonna love this body just as much as I loved my pre-cancer body it just might take a little bit but I know I will,” Williams said.

Rena says her advice to someone going through a similar situation is to know that it’s ok to not be ok sometimes. Having a support system is also the most important part.

“Focusing on it possibly being the worst thing is robbing you of the present and enjoying your family right now,” Williams said.

Rena says her goals are to do things that make memories like running a triathlon - something she’s wanted to do her whole life. She also plans to go on a family vacation to Walt Disney World for a magical getaway with her husband and 11-year-old daughter.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.