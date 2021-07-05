Boone Co. man killed in fireworks accident Sunday night

GARDEN PRAIRIE, Ill. (WIFR) - Boone County Sheriffs confirm one man is dead in a fireworks accident in Garden Prairie.

Sheriffs were called to the scene just after 9:00 p.m. after reports of a fireworks accident. Upon arrival, they found a man in his mid 30s suffering from fatal injuries as a result of the accident. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The identity has not been released at this time.

