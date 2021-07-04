Young local artist uses passion to uplift other women

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - When Evangelina Jimenez was 17 years old, she poured her feelings onto a canvas. Art ignited a passion, and nearly six years later, she uses her passion to support local entrepreneurs. She said at the time, there weren’t enough art shows.

“So, I figured, why don’t I put together an event? I figured it would be all women, because I’d never really seen too many women artists all together,” said Jimenez.

She decided to create the Female Energy Show to feature women artists. It started with around a dozen booths the first year. This year, there were 55 local businesses all owned by women who set up shop. The vendors ranged from food, to beauty, to clothing.

“I’m really proud of myself but I’m really just proud of these other women that have took the initiative to start their own business especially during this crazy year,” said Jimenez.

Artists at the show say Jimenez helps pave the way for their work to thrive.

“She’s always inspired me as an artist,” said Brooklyn Gulley. She designs and sells her own shoes and clothing.

Another clothing designer said Jimenez gave her the confidence to create her business.

“She’s the one who pushed me to start putting my own art on my own t-shirts instead of doing other peoples logos,” said Taylor Lukowski.

The Female Power Show will continue annually, but Jimenez is opening a permanent store at 333 E. State Street in Rockford.

“It’s pretty much going to be a smaller version of this, but a store front version. It’s pretty much going to be a whole bunch of women, small businesses, in one place.”

She will feature only women entrepreneurs,. Jimenez said it’s not to exclude men, but to empower women.

“My whole female energy brand that I’ve created is just to empower women and make them feel confident in themselves. I think if anything we should all come out and celebrate women together,” said Jimenez.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.