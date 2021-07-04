Sunday to mark the fourth consecutive July 4th with temperatures of 90° or higher

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The winning weather pattern here for the holiday weekend will continue for Sunday. While humidity levels were a bit higher Saturday compared to Friday, that trend will continue for Independence Day Sunday where the heat and humidity will be in full force to ring in the holiday.

It was nine years ago on July 4, 2012 where Rockford reached the hottest Independence Day ever as the official high temperature reached 102 degrees. For 2021 we won’t be reaching into as high of territory but it will be a steamy day. Sunday will continue the sunny skies with temperatures and dew points continuing their upward trend.

Expect high temperatures in the mid-90s with dew points getting higher near 70 degrees. This means with more moisture in our atmosphere, it will be a more humid day. With a forecast high of 95 degrees Sunday, it will likely mark Rockford’s fourth consecutive Independence Day with a high temperature of 90 degrees or higher. Over the last ten years, five of those (2011, 2012, 2018, 2019, 2020) all had a high temperature of 90 degrees or higher.

Sunday will mark the 4th consecutive July 4th in Rockford with a high of 90° or higher. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

If you plan on being outside for prolonged periods Sunday, remember to have sunscreen handy and take breaks in the shade or inside if needed! However if you plan on seeing fireworks at all, the higher humidity levels may hinder some of the full colors to develop at times. Otherwise conditions will be decent all around the region to catch some fireworks! Just be aware that due to lighter winds at night, some smoke may get trapped due to a usually mixed layer in our atmosphere becoming more stable.

How does weather impact fireworks? Here is a closer look. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Smoke gets trapped closer to the surface at night due to lighter winds and a more stable layer above forms. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Besides it being a bit humid, temperatures will remain warm with only a few hit-or-miss clouds. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

As many people are off work Monday for observing Independence Day, the heat and humidity will continue for the day as sunny skies dominate again. The daytime will remain dry as will most of the evening but clouds will roll-in gradually. Dry conditions will persist until Monday evening and especially overnight when there will be a threat for isolated to widely scattered thunderstorms.

A slow moving cold front will be a focus for shower and thunderstorm potential Tuesday night through Wednesday, though there’s uncertainty on areal coverage of thunderstorms in that timeframe. The front will also drop temperatures back to below-normal territory with forecast high temperatures for Wednesday and Thursday in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees.

Tuesday's cold front will bring the heat to a half and give us a few cooler days. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Dry conditions will persist until Monday evening overnight when there will be a threat for isolated to widely scattered thunderstorms. A slow moving cold front will be a focus for shower and thunderstorm potential Tuesday PM through Wednesday. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.