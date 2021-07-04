Advertisement

Rockford Art Deli holds Free Print Day

It’s an exclusive event where you can walk away with a free t-shirt
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jul. 3, 2021
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Rockford Art Deli heads into its 8th year celebrating Free Print Day. It’s an exclusive event where you can walk away with a t-shirt only available immediately before select holidays.

Rockford Art Deli held a Fourth of July special on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. There are exceptions to the rules of course, said owner Jason Hennis, and sometimes it’s on different days. For more information on upcoming events, you can visit Rockford Art Deli’s Facebook or Instagram pages.

“I think it’s cause we created a tradition. This is 10 years of Free Print Day and we were bummed because we didn’t get to do it for a year,” said Hennis. “I think it’s now just seeing the families to come out and get their shirts together and wear them on the fourth and it’s just so exciting to see people’s faces and get back out in the world again.”

