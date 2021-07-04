Advertisement

Community members join to walk against gun violence

The walk honors 29-year-old murder victim, Jordan Thomas, who was shot and killed in May
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jul. 3, 2021 at 8:48 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Dozens of community members lace up their shoes and hit the pavement at Sinnissippi Gardens in Rockford Saturday morning to walk against gun violence.

Tyler Krieter is the founder of Taking Back Rockford, IL - a local, advocate group against crime. He said the walk honors 29-year-old Jordan Thomas, who was shot and killed at a house party back in May. Supporters and the victim’s loved ones crowded the park with signs, calling for an end to gun violence. Krieter pleads with the community for the gunman to come forward.

“I just ask that whoever is out there, who knows the person who killed Jordan Thomas to come out and speak up. Don’t be afraid,” said Krieter. “You got a lot of good people out here, you see? The family needs justice for Jordan. It’s not fair for these four kids.”

Thomas leaves behind 4 children, all under the age of 10.

