Church celebrates its version of Freedomfest in Freeport

The celebration featured fun rides like bounce houses and slides
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jul. 3, 2021 at 9:01 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - Community members in Freeport get a head start on the Fourth of July celebrations Saturday afternoon. After canceling the event last year, Pastor Patrick Vandenburgh said he’s happy to put on Freedomfest once again.

It’s not the same Freedomfest put on by the local, nonprofit group, though. Pastor Vandenburgh said it’s the perfect time to bring a little joy to the community. The celebration featured fun rides like bounce houses and slides. In addition to the fun, the church offers free meals to anyone in need. Pastor Vandenburgh said he’s happy the great location in downtown Freeport created a bigger turnout.

“There’s a lot more people. A lot more exposure. So, we’ve seen an upswing in attendance. Very encouraged,” said Vandenburgh. “Freeport, you know there’s a lot of great people in Freeport. It’s a great place to live. It’s great downtown, and we’re very thankful for everyone who has shown up.”

